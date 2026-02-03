NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8,350.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,329.40.

Get NVR alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,709.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,499.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7,697.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $139.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.