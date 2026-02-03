Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Digi International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGII

Digi International Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.85. Digi International has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $676,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,103.36. The trade was a 40.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 22,222 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $852,880.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,526.62. This represents a 41.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,572 shares of company stock worth $2,256,580. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,293,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 445.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.