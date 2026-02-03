SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,378 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 32,826 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. 59,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

