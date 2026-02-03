IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,335 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 5,363 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 35.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

IROQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.18. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 10.80%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IF Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.