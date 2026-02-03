Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) Short Interest Update

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 525,468 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 649,057 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 374,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

Jyong Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Shares of Jyong Biotech stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 293,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,094. Jyong Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

