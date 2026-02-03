NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,396 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 2,936 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NextNav Price Performance

NNAVW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 7,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,078. NextNav has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Get NextNav alerts:

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav is a technology company that specializes in next-generation location services, offering a precision positioning platform designed to deliver accurate latitude, longitude and altitude information across a variety of environments. Leveraging a network of ground-based transmitters and advanced signal-processing techniques, NextNav’s system extends the capabilities of traditional satellite-based positioning to deliver reliable indoor and urban canyon coverage. Its service is architected to support applications ranging from emergency response and public safety to asset tracking, IoT, drones and augmented reality.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its Pinnacle positioning system, which provides z-axis (vertical) location data with floor-level accuracy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.