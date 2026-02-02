Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 545 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 545 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $66,348.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,968.70. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,326 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $161,825.04.

On Thursday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,326 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $161,825.04.

On Wednesday, January 28th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64.

On Tuesday, November 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $100,752.88.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 240,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.47 and a 1-year high of $175.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 210.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

Key Palomar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck?in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck?in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short?term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Earnings Release & Conference Call

Palomar will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short?term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.