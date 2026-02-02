Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,196 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 77,840 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 245,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of VMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 276,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,540. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.
Inv Vk Mun Opp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Opp
About Inv Vk Mun Opp
Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.
The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Mun Opp
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- New gold price target
- End of America Update
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Mun Opp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Mun Opp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.