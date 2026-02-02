Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,196 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 77,840 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 245,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 276,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,540. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Opp

About Inv Vk Mun Opp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

