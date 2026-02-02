Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 229,964 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 177,971 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 74,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

AVIV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 75,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 0.77. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $77.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIV. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 3,415.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

