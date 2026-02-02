Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Short Interest Update

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,569 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 52,122 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBND traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,484. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.
Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF
Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- New gold price target
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.