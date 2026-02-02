Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Short Interest Update

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,569 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 52,122 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBND traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,484. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

Get Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF alerts:

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:VBND Free Report ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.