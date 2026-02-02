ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,605 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 5,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Stock Performance

Shares of UPV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $101.41.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.