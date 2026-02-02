Short Interest in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Rises By 26.1%

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,825 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 61,713 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOOV traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $211.81. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

