Comparing Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) & Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vera Therapeutics and Inventiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 1 2 9 0 2.67 Inventiva 1 0 7 2 3.00

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $74.83, suggesting a potential upside of 65.27%. Inventiva has a consensus price target of $16.22, suggesting a potential upside of 174.49%. Given Inventiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -50.92% -42.67% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Inventiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Inventiva”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$152.15 million ($3.99) -11.35 Inventiva $9.95 million 86.69 -$199.34 million N/A N/A

Vera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inventiva.

Summary

Inventiva beats Vera Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial. It is also developing MAU868, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

