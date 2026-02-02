Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Rises By 51.8%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,094 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 40,894 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 98.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 212.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 100,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,359. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.

Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.

