Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.11. Approximately 14,865,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,732,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

Key Tullow Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 12.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.25.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.