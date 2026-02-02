Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 519,217 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the December 31st total of 345,624 shares. Approximately 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,775,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,775,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

