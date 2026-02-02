Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) Short Interest Update

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 47 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 31 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQGO traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is an increase from Hartford US Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Hartford US Quality Growth ETF

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

