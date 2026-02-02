ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,241,483 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 837,128 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,335,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,335,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.19. 8,849,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,442. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $153.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,702,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $9,177,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,814,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 16,249.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 320,273 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.