National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 794,439 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 540,774 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 423,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.62. 406,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,119. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in National Bank by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 50.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.