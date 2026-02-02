Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.6685 and last traded at $0.6695, with a volume of 7274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.6695.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SHWGF) is a China-based manufacturer of single-use medical devices and medical polymer products. Headquartered in Weihai, Shandong Province, the company operates under the umbrella of the Weigao Group and focuses on the development, production and distribution of disposable medical consumables.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses infusion and transfusion sets, disposable syringes, intravenous catheters, blood filters and apheresis sets, as well as devices for enteral nutrition and medical-grade tubing.

