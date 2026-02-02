iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $189.23, with a volume of 36553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $173.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of capital goods, providers of commercial services and supplies, and transportation service providers.

