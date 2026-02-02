Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.97 and last traded at $246.27. 35,396,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 37,705,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.73.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages and analysts remain bullish and have high price targets (median near $290), including Wedbush’s Outperform and multi?hundred dollar targets that are supporting investor confidence ahead of earnings. Wedbush Outperform note

Multiple brokerages and analysts remain bullish and have high price targets (median near $290), including Wedbush’s Outperform and multi?hundred dollar targets that are supporting investor confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Data?center and AI tailwinds (EPYC/Instinct, MI350 deployments) are cited across previews as the primary growth driver expected to lift Q4 revenue and margins. Investors view AMD as a beneficiary of the broader AI/server spending cycle. Zacks data?center preview

Data?center and AI tailwinds (EPYC/Instinct, MI350 deployments) are cited across previews as the primary growth driver expected to lift Q4 revenue and margins. Investors view AMD as a beneficiary of the broader AI/server spending cycle. Positive Sentiment: Options market activity shows traders positioning for more upside after earnings; several outlets report bullish/options flows and an elevated implied swing, which can amplify moves on a beat. Barchart options note

Options market activity shows traders positioning for more upside after earnings; several outlets report bullish/options flows and an elevated implied swing, which can amplify moves on a beat. Neutral Sentiment: Rumors surfaced that MI450?series chips may be behind schedule, but analysts cited in coverage remain broadly bullish — investors are weighing execution risk against strong demand. MSN article on MI450 rumors

Rumors surfaced that MI450?series chips may be behind schedule, but analysts cited in coverage remain broadly bullish — investors are weighing execution risk against strong demand. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest shows effectively zero (likely a data anomaly); this reduces immediate short?squeeze dynamics but isn’t meaningful for fundamentals.

Reported short interest shows effectively zero (likely a data anomaly); this reduces immediate short?squeeze dynamics but isn’t meaningful for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over recent months (senior executives reported selling sizable positions), which some investors view as a governance/near?term signal to monitor. QuiverQuant insider summary

Significant insider selling over recent months (senior executives reported selling sizable positions), which some investors view as a governance/near?term signal to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is rich (high P/E vs. history/peers); if AMD fails to beat or guide conservatively, the stock could give back gains quickly. Fool valuation discussion

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

