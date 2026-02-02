NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 7.1% increase from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NAPCO Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NAPCO Security Technologies to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 11.2%

NSSC traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. 770,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,866. NAPCO Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.51.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.