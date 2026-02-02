NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SRV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.54. 45,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $47.96.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on equity securities of midstream energy partnerships. The fund seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of current distributions and capital appreciation by investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and affiliated entities engaged in the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products and related commodities.

The fund’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward midstream energy infrastructure, including pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants.

