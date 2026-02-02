Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.13. 106,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 124,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.48.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Matters had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of C$63.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Real Matters Inc. will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current year.

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S. Appraisal; U.S. Title and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Appraisal segment. Its U.S. Appraisal segment provides residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions through its Solidifi brand.

