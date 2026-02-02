British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,460 and last traded at GBX 4,432, with a volume of 5349713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,350.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,500.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.9%

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,260.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,118.82.

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.