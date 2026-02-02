Shane Thomas Gleason Sells 17,593 Shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) insider Shane Thomas Gleason sold 17,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $28,500.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,174,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,955.68. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Thomas Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,000 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,900 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,727.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 5,000 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $8,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 12,395 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $20,451.75.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 4,781 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $7,936.46.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 8,411 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $13,205.27.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,955 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $4,698.45.

On Friday, January 16th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,250 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,622.50.

On Thursday, January 15th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,909 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $4,596.22.

NSPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InspireMD by 5.8% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,979,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InspireMD by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,616,644 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InspireMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target (roughly a ~268% upside from the current price), giving the stock fresh upside narrative and likely supporting the intraday strength. Article Title

Maxim Group initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target (roughly a ~268% upside from the current price), giving the stock fresh upside narrative and likely supporting the intraday strength. Neutral Sentiment: Technical / market context: recent trading showed lighter-than-average volume (about 21.9k shares vs. a ~34.7k average). 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit around $1.84 and $2.16 respectively; market cap ? $69M and the company posts a negative P/E. These metrics indicate the stock is thinly traded and volatile, so analyst coverage can move price quickly but may not sustain without follow-through.

Technical / market context: recent trading showed lighter-than-average volume (about 21.9k shares vs. a ~34.7k average). 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit around $1.84 and $2.16 respectively; market cap ? $69M and the company posts a negative P/E. These metrics indicate the stock is thinly traded and volatile, so analyst coverage can move price quickly but may not sustain without follow-through. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/officer Shane Thomas Gleason sold multiple lots between Jan. 15 and Feb. 2, totaling ~61,194 shares at prices roughly in the $1.57–$1.66 range. After the last sale he still holds about 1.14M shares. The repeated disposals may be viewed negatively by some investors (signaling cashing out or reduced insider conviction), although the insider still retains a large stake. SEC filing: Read More.

InspireMD, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing next-generation stent technologies for cardiovascular and neurovascular interventions. The company’s core innovation lies in its MicroNet® mesh platform, a proprietary nanostructured covering designed to prevent embolic events during stent implantation. By integrating this fine mesh into traditional stent architectures, InspireMD aims to enhance safety and efficacy in the treatment of carotid artery disease and other vascular pathologies.

The company’s flagship offering, the CGuard® Embolic Prevention System (EPS), has received CE Mark approval and is commercially available in multiple international markets.

