GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $155,382.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $155,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,052. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $1,562,213.73.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $579,619.92.

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.01. 574,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.11 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $170.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in GeneDx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

