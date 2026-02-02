T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 9,721,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,836,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TE. BTIG Research raised their target price on T1 Energy from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T1 Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised T1 Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter. T1 Energy had a negative net margin of 133.07% and a negative return on equity of 121.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,684,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in T1 Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

