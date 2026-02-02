Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,442 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 73,027 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 235.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 133,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,127. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

