Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Declines By 30.3%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,720 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 21,127 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 29,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,572. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol CDTG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the primary objective of identifying and combining with one or more businesses in the environmental technology sector.

Until it completes a business combination, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has no ongoing operations and holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.