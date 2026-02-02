iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,995 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 47,822 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CALI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 97,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,654. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF
About iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF
The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALI was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
