Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Up 32.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) traded up 32.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 0.94. 47,706,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 9,376,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71.

Specifically, insider Martyn John Churchouse acquired 2,486,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £24,861.30.

Kendrick Resources Stock Up 32.2%

The company has a market cap of £2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.30.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

