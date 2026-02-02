Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM) Short Interest Update

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,526 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 40,317 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. 23,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 250.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

