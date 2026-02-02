Citigroup Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $116.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2%

SBUX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,966. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,243,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,105,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $433,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,792 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.