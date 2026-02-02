Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$67.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.44.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$63.82. 526,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,262. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.59. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$44.89 and a 52 week high of C$68.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 94,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.51, for a total transaction of C$6,098,259.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,131.16. This represents a 95.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual’s recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

