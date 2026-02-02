Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$178.44. 619,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,358. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$90.72 and a one year high of C$214.41. The stock has a market cap of C$81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$150.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of C$663.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

