German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 15543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company’s core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.