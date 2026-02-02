Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $29.5950, with a volume of 4343242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Trending Headlines about Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish commentary on crypto from Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood could lift investor interest in crypto platforms and trading volumes over time, providing a potential tailwind for revenue at exchanges like Bullish. Cathie Wood Notes Bullish Moves In Gold Led Bitcoin Bounces

High?profile bullish commentary on crypto from Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood could lift investor interest in crypto platforms and trading volumes over time, providing a potential tailwind for revenue at exchanges like Bullish. Positive Sentiment: Ripple’s legal chief argues that quiet adoption, tokenization and institutional integration are normalizing crypto — a structural narrative that, if it continues, could boost long?term user growth and fee volumes for crypto exchanges. Ripple Legal Chief Identifies 3 Bullish Forces

Ripple’s legal chief argues that quiet adoption, tokenization and institutional integration are normalizing crypto — a structural narrative that, if it continues, could boost long?term user growth and fee volumes for crypto exchanges. Neutral Sentiment: A recent financial contrast piece compares Bullish with Grande Group, offering a side?by?side look at metrics investors can use to benchmark valuation and operating differences; useful for relative value analysis but not an immediate catalyst. Financial Contrast: Bullish and Grande Group

A recent financial contrast piece compares Bullish with Grande Group, offering a side?by?side look at metrics investors can use to benchmark valuation and operating differences; useful for relative value analysis but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bullish’s lock?up period ends on February 9 — this is the most direct short?term downside risk as newly tradable shares can increase selling pressure and weigh on the stock. Monitor filings and insider selling disclosures around that date. Bullish’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 9th

Bullish’s lock?up period ends on February 9 — this is the most direct short?term downside risk as newly tradable shares can increase selling pressure and weigh on the stock. Monitor filings and insider selling disclosures around that date. Negative Sentiment: Recent crypto volatility — e.g., XRP’s plunge amid Middle East tensions — underscores geopolitical and macro risks that can trigger broad sell?offs, reduce trading volumes and compress exchange fee revenue in the near term. XRP Plunges to Multi-Month Low

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLSH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Bullish Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 36.58 and a current ratio of 38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullish

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $163,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bullish by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,529,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bullish by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,563,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 104,724 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bullish by 486.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,309,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,846 shares in the last quarter.

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Featured Stories

