Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 2697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Qfin Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qfin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 638,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Qfin by 741.9% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 579,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 510,730 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Qfin by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 118,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qfin by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 104,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

