Short Interest in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Declines By 16.3%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,794 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 8,121 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,288. The company has a market cap of $98.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

