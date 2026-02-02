Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.6080, with a volume of 4915592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. Zacks Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $9.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 287.79 and a quick ratio of 287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $162.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. The trade was a 116.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

