Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP) Short Interest Update

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,719 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 24,781 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEUP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuphoria Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEUP opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($3.86). Sell-side analysts expect that Neuphoria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Company Profile

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

