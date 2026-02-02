United Community Bank Buys 2,803 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of United Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VUG opened at $481.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.90 and a 200 day moving average of $477.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.