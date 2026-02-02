Arjuna Capital Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $420.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

