Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $188,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $481.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.42. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

