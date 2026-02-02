National Pension Service Has $61.05 Million Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $61,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

