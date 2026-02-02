25,155 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

