Grantvest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,583 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF $DECU

Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 220.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

