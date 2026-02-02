Gimbal Financial Makes New $8.44 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 303,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

